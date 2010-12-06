Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Altamira
Fashion
Charlotte Kemp Muhl's NYC Shopping Diary
Willow Lindley
Dec 6, 2010
Street Style
4 Cute Model-Off-Duty Outfits To Copy Now
Christene Barberich
Oct 8, 2010
Events
Our Q&A With Model Extraordinaire, Liu Wen
Connie Wang
Sep 9, 2010
Styling Tips
The Perfect Outfit: Leather and Chiffon to Celebrate a Second Wav...
Here in New York, the weather is as fleeting and fickle as the fashion. In fall, it can go from warm and sunny to cold and soggy overnight. Best to be
by
Taylor McNeill
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted