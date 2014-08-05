Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Alia Akkam
Food & Drinks
6 Ice Cream Dishes Worth The Trip
Alia Akkam
Aug 5, 2014
Food & Drinks
10 Crazy-Awesome Condiments You Need To Try
Alia Akkam
Jul 23, 2014
Food & Drinks
The Most Insane Wedding Cakes We've Ever Seen
Alia Akkam
Jul 19, 2014
Food & Drinks
10 Cool Snacks To Take Everywhere This Summer
There's no better way to savor summer's sweet days and evenings than sprawled out on a blanket in the open air. Along with good company, fine food is a
by
Alia Akkam
Travel
How To Book A Flight On The WAY Cheap
Planning that summer sojourn to the beaches of Nice while it was still snowing would have been the responsible thing to do, but when scheduling dinner a
by
Alia Akkam
Food & Drinks
Bittersweet Cocktails For Summer
Finally, now that our winter coats are joyously settled in the back of our closets and frolicking in Central Park has commenced, we're beyond excited to
by
Alia Akkam
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted