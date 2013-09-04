Skip navigation!
Up To $250 Off A Gorgeous Fall Collection? Must Be A Fashion Week Miracle!
Sep 4, 2013
R29 Ticket + Kate Spade New York: Snap Up A Sweet Deal On Your Entire Fall Wish List
Aug 23, 2013
R29 + Wasteland: $100 Off The Best In Vintage And Indie Clothing
Aug 8, 2013
Editor Obsession: Our Favorite French Espadrilles Are Now Availab...
To know our Commerce Editor, Amanda Keiser, is to covet her swoon-worthy collection of kicks, so when she told us about her latest shoe obsession, we
R29 Ticket + Madewell: $40 Off Your Favorite Store (This Is BIG)
It’s time to listen up, friends — we’ve got some big news. Ready for it? We’ve teamed up with one of our (and your) all-time favorite stores to
R29 Ticket + Steven Alan: Get The VIP Treatment At This Season's ...
What’s better than scooping up every Steven Alan stunner you’ve been coveting at a killer online sample sale? We’ll tell you: Exclusive early access
12 Game-Changing Neutrals That Are Anything But Boring
We're pretty vocal when it comes to our love of punchy hues and bold hits of color, but lately, we've found ourselves craving something a little
Prep Your Wardrobe For Summer With These 9 Vintage Steals
We at R29 consider ourselves a thrifty bunch, but when it comes to sifting through the clutter and spotting those diamonds in the rough, we're not above
Score This Vintage Thrill-Seeker's Designer Finds (& Her Shopping...
In the world of vintage shopping, there are bargain hunters, flea-market browsers, and casual thrifters...and then there's Dree Harper. A Florida-based
A Wallet-Friendly Reason To Steal These 10 Sexy Swimsuits Right NOW
Didn't get quite as chummy with your treadmill as you had hoped this winter? That's no reason to dread the imminent arrival of swimsuit season. This year,
Tata Harper Sets The Natural-Beauty Record Straight…& Shares A Sw...
Tata Harper has always been one of our absolute favorite natural skin care lines, especially now that it seems every beauty product out there has been
