Aja Mangum
Skin Care
Forgot Your La Mer? 5 Drugstore Buys That'll Tide You Over
Aja Mangum
Dec 19, 2013
Makeup
8 Best Beauty Brands For Darker Skin Tones
Aja Mangum
Nov 21, 2013
Skin Care
Grumpy? 8 Beauty Products To Cheer You Up
Aja Mangum
Nov 5, 2013
Skin Care
This Serum Is
The
Skin Saver You've Been Looking For
It’s no secret that I love results-driven, fluff-free skin care. I don’t care for fancy press previews launching the latest, ineffective $1,000 serum
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
Meet Interior Designer-Turned-Apothecarist Kat Burki
We’ve seen socialites, fashion designers, and even former business execs delve into the beauty industry, but the list of interior designers who enter
by
Aja Mangum
Makeup
Going Gray: The Beauty Trend You'll
Want
To Try This Fall
Gray doesn’t describe the mood for fall because of cloudy skies, dipping temperatures, and our cyclical symptoms of seasonal affective disorder coming
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
Introducing The Clarisonic Brush — For Your Feet!
When Clarisonic introduced their face-scrubbing gizmos to the market, the mission was to remove oil, dirt, and grime, transforming skin one pore at a
by
Aja Mangum
Makeup
Get The Pros' Fave Beauty Looks — Here's How
When award season or Fashion Week rolls around, Twitter and Facebook are abuzz with their favorite — and least favorite — red carpet looks. Some
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
5 Products Your Dude Will Actually Use
Football season, the season some wives and girlfriends dread, is also when others, like me, rejoice. Starting this month, my Sundays are spent watching 10
by
Aja Mangum
Makeup
The '80s Are Alive And Well With Fall's Punk Revival
This fall, whether it was layers of chains at the Versace show, studs at Diesel Black Gold, or two-toned mullets at Jean Paul Gaultier, several designers
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
Dream Dry Co-Founders Rachel Zoe & Robin Moraetes Spill Their Top...
Rachel Zoe is a stylist at heart, but the wonder woman has flipped her career from simply prepping starlets for the red carpet to a mini empire with a
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
How To Make It In Beauty — Estée Lauder VP Tells All
When I first met Trenesa Stanford-Danuser, I was in my twenties and a market editor at a weekly magazine. It was my first foray into the world of endless
by
Aja Mangum
Hair
Get Wet: 8 Products For The Ultimate Low-Maintenance Hairstyle
During the Fall 2013 shows, we spotted voluminous curls at Bottega Veneta, soft, low ponytails at Ralph Lauren, and comb-overs at Tracy Reese. But, the
by
Aja Mangum
Makeup
How To Keep Those Stubborn Lashes Curled — For Good
I’m a simple mascara-and-go type of person, but for lashes to stand on their own, the key is to curl them up and out of your eyes to really open up
by
Aja Mangum
Fragrance
It's About Time! After A Decade, Kenzo & Paul Smith Bless Us With...
I’m a self-proclaimed fragrance snob who often scoffs at the idea of wearing anything sold at a chain store. Fragrance is personal and I feel that
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
Spa Confidential: Aestheticians Reveal Their Craziest Client Moments
Have you ever felt the need to ‘tidy up’ before going in for a bikini wax? Or maybe you were mortified when you went for a pedicure and completely
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
This New Honey Line Smells So Good You'll Ditch Your Perfume
Perlier has been dishing out scrumptious-smelling body products out of Italy for over 80 years and come September, the well-priced brand will introduce
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
8 Miracle Products That'll Banish Cracked, Dry Feet For Good
Flip-flops and thong sandals are the epitomes of summertime footwear, but they cause cracked heels, calloused soles, and blistered toes. Even if you’re
by
Aja Mangum
Fragrance
You Asked, We Answered: The Product Salve For Your Sweaty Summer ...
We're a sympathetic bunch here at Beauty Nation. I myself have gone through myriad acne issues when I was younger and was disappointed time and time again
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
The Braided Hairstyle You Can Actually Pull Off (Promise!)
While many usher in summer with dining al fresco, hitting the beach, or catching concerts in the park, some of us aren’t as welcoming, like me. Summer
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
You Asked, We Answered: How To Get Rid Of Dark Circles With Makeup
After countless backstage interviews with the beauty industry’s top makeup artists, I’ve witnessed the pros turn the most haggard, over-worked model
by
Aja Mangum
Fragrance
A Father’s Day Cologne Guide From A Dad’s POV
My lovely father — you can call him Papa Mangum — may be the easiest person to shop for. Whatever the occasion, he only wants three things as gifts: a
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
Zit Be Gone! How To Get Rid Of Freak Breakouts
At a recent press event a fellow beauty editor was complaining about her freak zit attack and, of course, we all put our beauty minds together and tried
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
Finally! A New BB Cream For Darker Skin Tones
To describe AJ Crimson as a Jack of all trades would be an understatement. With makeup artist, stylist, and talent manager on his resume, I was surprised
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
8 Mattifying Products To Banish Shine For Good
When I was 15, my boyfriend swiped the bridge of my nose with his finger, looked at it, and asked, "Is that grease on your face?" I couldn’t tell who
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
You Asked, We Answered: How To Fight Discoloration On Dark Skin T...
If there's one question that I get asked all the time, it's this one by Micaela S. from Chicago: "How does an African-American woman fight
by
Aja Mangum
Skin Care
Rebecca Minkoff Reveals How She Looks Stunning Every Morning, Mak...
We’ve all seen the woman on the street who looks effortlessly gorgeous — her hair is perfect, makeup simple yet flawless, and smile radiant. Cue the
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
How To Wear Relaxed Hair To The Gym
The problem that plagues me and many other women of color is this: How do you work out without sweating out your relaxer? Most women skirt the issue
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
Wait, You Have Zits AND Wrinkles — How To Deal
When I was in my 20s, I dreaded turning the big 3-0. I was somehow under the impression that everything that was acceptable in my 20s (like partying until
by
Aja Mangum
Beauty
3 Sweet Products For A Sweat-Free Spring
My oil slick of a face is with me 365 days out of the year, so I never have to switch to heavier creams in the winter. While my skin care routine doesn't
by
Aja Mangum
