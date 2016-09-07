Skip navigation!
Adam Maclay
Makeup
Boys In Lipstick, Just Because
Phillip Picardi
Sep 7, 2016
Celebrity Beauty
7 Women Ditch Their Makeup For One Revealing Photo Shoot
Maria Del Russo
Jun 3, 2015
Hair
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Hair
Nicolette Mason
May 28, 2015
Makeup
How I (Finally) Found My Wedding Makeup
Full disclosure: I am at that point in the wedding-planning process — with just two weeks until the big day — where having to make any more
by
Nicolette Mason
Hair
A Sleek Updo That Looks AMAZING From Every Angle
When you think of red-carpet hairstyles, elaborate 'dos that look like they took a dream team of pros, a vanity of products, and a fistful of pins come to
by
Jada Wong
Makeup
The Best New Beauty Trends For Your Sign
As the great Fatman Scoop once asked, "What's your zodiac sign?" This is undoubtedly a question you'll answer enthusiastically, given your passion for our
by
Phillip Picardi
Dedicated Feature
The Only 4 Hairstyles You Need This Winter
We’re not going to lie: Last year’s winter was terrifying. There was boiling water turning into instant snow, anamorphic snowmen singing, and this
by
Sharon J. Yi
Makeup
The Best Eyeliner…That's Not Actually Eyeliner
Consider liquid, kohl, and gel kids’ stuff. Taking our cues from the runways of Chanel and Dior, we worked with makeup pro Vincent Oquendo to create
by
Phillip Picardi
Fashion
The Busy Girl's Guide To After-Hours Style
When you work at a 24-hour media site such as Refinery29 — not to mention, in the city that never sleeps — the idea of disconnecting can seem ancient,
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
5 Kick-Ass Ways To Wear Vintage Jeans, Courtesy Of Pamela Love
Pamela Love's name is inextricably connected to the beautiful baubles she creates — the celebrity-loved necklaces and rings that feature anatomical
by
Allison Daniels
Food & Drinks
Infuse Adventure Into Your Next Dinner Party
The older you get, the more you seem to care about your surroundings — both within your immediate locale and the far-flung destinations you fantasize
by
Jinnie Lee
Beauty
The Prettiest Hair DIY Of Summer Is Here
We've long been fans of women who weave accessories into their hair. It's just the prettiest way to make an updo less boring. Yet, despite the easy-breezy
by
Gabrielle Korn
Styling Tips
12 Killer Outfits For Summer's WORST Days
Figuring out what to get dressed in each morning when your brain is only 50% on is hard enough. Doing it with the expectation that your entire body is
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
The 3-Step Guide To Killer Summer Beauty
The length of our beauty routine is inversely proportionate to the temperature outside — the hotter it gets, the more products we ditch. Not counting
by
Gabrielle Korn
Styling Tips
Scared Of This Trend? Think Again!
The phrase "crop top" may instantly bring to mind music festivals and Gwen Stefani's abs. (As in, "don't even try if you aren't at a music festival or in
by
Gina Marinelli
Trends
3 Glam Spring Looks From Hair To Heels
In case you weren't paying attention, spring's runways got OWNED by fierce, high-drama looks. It was enough to make our slicked-back ponytails and
by
Allison Daniels
Trends
These Spring Looks Are Downright Stunning
When we think "classic style," we think of dames like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn — as we should. But, this season, timeless looks have been totally
by
Allison Daniels
Hair
3 Looks You'll Wanna Wear ALL Weekend
By the time Fashion Week's over and designers have taken their bows, we've already made several failed attempts to replicate all the runway looks. But,
by
Allison Daniels
Beauty
A Spring-Perfect DIY Using Beauty's Bests
If you're like us, the thought of "doing" up your face and flipping your tresses using fancy-looking products is downright daunting. Like, what the heck
by
Jinnie Lee
Styling Tips
How 5 Women Faced Their Fashion Fears
Any woman who even comes close to having a sense of personal style knows exactly what fashions, trends, and elements just sing on her. At the same time,
by
Connie Wang
Styling Tips
Our Style Editor Takes Iconic Denim Looks To A Whole New Level
You know those GUESS ads — the gorgeous girls, the windblown hair, and the kind of jeans you just want to live in? Of course, you do. We all do. The
by
Allison Daniels
Makeup
Anti-Valentine: Beyond Pink & Red
It's Valentine's Day — as if anyone could forget, right? Don't get us wrong, it's not that we're against love. It's just that whether we've been with
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
The Lazy-Girl Makeup Guide: 7 Foxy Looks
You know those decluttering stories in magazines that tell you to "edit your beauty products down to only what you use on a daily basis"? Yeah, we hate
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
1 Curling Iron, 5 Gorgeous DIY 'Dos
Remember that juicer you bought that was full of promise to turn you into a green-juice machine? Or, the yoga mat that was going to make you bend in
by
Sharon J. Yi
Tinseltown
Party Makeup: 3 Next-Level Looks To DIY
Holiday parties are the time to dive into your closet and pull out the sparkly, the glittery, the lamé, right? The clothes are fun and festive, so why
by
Annie Tomlin
Makeup
Daring Lip Shades For The Boldest Babes
We have an important question. Why wear simple, pretty, berry-colored lipstick when you can wear a fierce violet one? Or how about sky blue? Fancy a deep
by
Gabrielle Korn
Vintage
This Sale Will Do Wonders For Your Nightlife
Have you been following our Summer Caravan sale series with Nifty Thrifty? Well, we're on to sale number three! This time, it's all about the shiniest
by
Amanda Keiser
