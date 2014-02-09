Skip navigation!
Abigail Fox
Sex & Relationships
Is This Sex Taboo Such A Big Deal?
Abigail Fox
Feb 9, 2014
Sex & Relationships
Sex Parties: What REALLY Happens
Abigail Fox
Jan 16, 2014
Sex & Relationships
Why I'm So Glad I Got Divorced
Abigail Fox
Jan 3, 2014
Sex & Relationships
Money, Sex, & Video: My Life As A Cam-Girl
In 2009, I did something I thought I'd never do: I entered the sex industry. Specifically, I became a cam-girl. I lived in Los Angeles and jobs were
by
Abigail Fox
