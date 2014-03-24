Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
A.J. Hanley
Skin Care
Budget-Friendly Beauty Moves
A.J. Hanley
Mar 24, 2014
Hair
The Lazy Girl's Guide To Heat Styling
A.J. Hanley
Feb 23, 2014
Skin Care
The Essential Exfoliation Guide
A.J. Hanley
Jan 24, 2014
Skin Care
The Skin-Care Lies To STOP Believing Today
In the self-improvement department, few things feel more indulgent than a facial. During the 30-to-60-minute procedure, your skin will invariably be steam
by
A.J. Hanley
Skin Care
9 "Bad" Beauty Moves You Should Embrace
We make hundreds of decisions on a daily basis — many of them dictated by common sense and years of trial and error: Will Jennifer Lawrence’s pixie
by
A.J. Hanley
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted