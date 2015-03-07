Skip navigation!
Shanon Cook
Music
The Ultimate Power Songs For International Womens' Day
Shanon Cook
Mar 7, 2015
Music
This Playlist Will Get You In The Mood This Valentine's Day
Shanon Cook
Jan 28, 2015
Music
The Only Playlist You Need This New Year's Eve
Shanon Cook
Dec 31, 2014
Music
The Old Songs We Still Can't Get Enough Of
For every Calvin Harris and Meghan Trainor, there’s a band or artist from yesteryear that Spotify listeners can’t get enough of. A hot favorite:
by
Shanon Cook
Music
Your Ultimate Halloween Playlist Is Here
In the spirit of trick-or-treat season, we at Spotify unearthed the songs listeners can’t get enough of on Halloween. By honing in on the tracks that
by
Shanon Cook
Music
And, The Song Of The Summer
Is
...
Love For Tove She’s 26, tastefully tattooed and kicking butt with Spotify listeners. Swedish pop singer Tove Lo has enjoyed steady growth in August,
by
Shanon Cook
Music
Is This The ULTIMATE Summer Playlist?
Sia Turns Things Around People love a good light fixture, apparently. Sia’s soaring track “Chandelier” enjoyed stunning growth in July. Listeners
by
Shanon Cook
Living
Getting Hitched? The Most Popular First Dance Song Is...
Etta, Adele, Mraz, Bublé...it’s the sound of commitment, people. According to Spotify listening habits, the second weekend of July is a popular time
by
Shanon Cook
Music
The Most Popular July 4 Anthems By State
Feeling patriotic, are you? Well, believe it or not, yankee doodle darling, just how patriotic you are may depend on where you live. According to data
by
Shanon Cook
Music
Your Go-To Playlist For Summer Nights Ahead
Sing, Ed Sensitive troubadour Ed Sheeran had an explosive month on Spotify; his Pharrell-produced song “Sing” (try saying that 10 times fast)
by
Shanon Cook
Music
The Summer Party Playlist You'll Wanna Bookmark
Fanciness In The Fast Lane Iggy Azalea ruled Spotify with a perfectly-manicured fist in May. The leggy Australian’s song “Fancy” skyrocketed and
by
Shanon Cook
