100 Layer Cake
Living
Getting Married In The Desert Was The Easiest Decision This Couple Had To Make
100 Layer Cake
Feb 8, 2015
Living
This Rustic SoCal Wedding Defines Perfection
100 Layer Cake
Jan 29, 2015
Living
The Surprise That This Bride Never Saw Coming
100 Layer Cake
Jan 17, 2015
Living
This Bohemian California Wedding Had The Best Vintage Touches
These two lovebirds have a little something to do with an announcement we’re making in our next post. (They’re teaming up with photographer, Max
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Couple Opted For A Black, Orange, & Green Color Scheme
The beautiful wedding we’re sharing today was shot by photographer Samm Blake. The overall concept of the wedding was to keep it simple and fun and
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Friend Officiated This Sweet Wedding In The Middle Of Nowhere
A quick warning: there’s basically no way you can see J + R’s woodland wedding and read all the bride’s sweet words without walking into the weekend
by
100 Layer Cake
Weddings
How This Small-Budget Wedding Got Everything Right
The wedding of Hunter and Justin, two high school sweethearts with a love for nostalgia, was a true homage to their families, with rustic and antique
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This
Downton Abbey
-Inspired Wedding Got All The Details ...
Amy and Philipp met in business school, so when they got engaged they approached the whole thing “like any MBA would” — with research and
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Stunning Wedding Shoot Inspired By A To-Die-For View
Craving a to-die-for view and a few stunning details this weekend? Sure you are! And, with a venue overlooking the peninsula in Palos Verdes, CA, you
by
100 Layer Cake
Entertainment
Take A Break With This Dreamy Destination Wedding
Sometimes wedding plans change — one moment there's a plan to have a shindig in the state, and the next, there's a Positano, Italy wedding in the works.
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
The Fall Wedding Dreams Are Made Of
Artists Laura and John of Labspace Studio planned a wedding full of warm Thanksgiving vibes and rustic autumn details, straight down to mom’s famous
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
After Being Together For A Decade, This Is How You Tie The Knot
As L.A. ladies ourselves we may be biased, but we think this bright DTLA wedding captured by Jennifer Emerling of YEAH! Weddings equals the perfect party.
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Beautiful, Indian-American Wedding Is The Best Of Both Worlds
We always love it when a wedding brings multiple cultures into one epic celebration (like this Florida garden wedding with traditional Albanian elements?
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
We Wish We Were Invited To This Quirky Destination Wedding
When in Southern Italy, stay at Masseria Potenti. Have a destination wedding there (and bring on the styling talent of Chic Weddings) , if you can. The
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Rainy Day Didn't Mess Up This Couple's I Dos
If you’re having a wedding in Northern California and you hail from the Bay Area, you best prepare yourself for rain even when the news says the chances
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
The Wildest Outdoor Wedding We’ve Ever Seen
There’s not a detail we don’t love in this one, guys. Just look at those paper blooms! Part wedding, part mega-reunion among friends and family,
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
An Industrial Dream Wedding In Upstate New York
Summer is beyond sweet, but there ain’t no feeling like fall! Just look at this Basilica Hudson wedding and tell us you aren’t just a little bit
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Couple Pulled Off A Stunning, Backyard Wedding In Just 5 Months
You know how some people work better under a deadline? These two had a five-month engagement, and the short time frame meant putting an emphasis on the
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Wedding Is
So
Brooklyn
Update: This post was originally published on June 8, 2014. This fun and relaxed wedding from photog Betsi Ewing has Brooklyn written all over it! The
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Bride Killed It In Her Little White Wedding Dress
UPDATE: This post was originally published on June 4. As wedding bloggers, we’re always keeping an eye out for pretty details and decor. But sometimes
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Might Be The Most Gorgeous Wedding Decor You've Ever Seen
After seeing this inspiration shoot by To La Lune Events, you’ll prob want to plan a Mediterranean getaway ASAP. However, these tropical vibes, lush
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Ferris Wheel Proposal At Coachella Led To
This
After Erick proposed to Mara on top of the Ferris wheel at Coachella in 2013, they quickly decided a Palm Springs venue would be just right. Two Pinterest
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
It's Impossible NOT To Love This Incredible Desert Wedding
DIY brides, here’s one for ya. Dakota planned her incredible (and incredibly crafty) wedding with a relaxed boho vibe and their inspiring desert venue
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Charming, Countryside Wedding Is Bursting With DIY Details
UPDATE: This post was originally published on March 26. In addition to describing their wedding as a rustic, English country fete, Chris and Emilia told
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
Pastel Wedding Decor Done RIGHT
We’re all about those desert pastels today. After seeing how Stefanie Miles Events dreamed up this stunner of an inspiration shoot based on that soft,
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Playful Wedding Venue Is Genius
This one ought to brighten up your day. Jess and Ky got engaged at an art museum, so a wedding venue like The New Children’s Museum in San Diego was a
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Modern, Chinese Wedding That Gets Minimalism Right
When two architects like Loretta and Derek get married, it’s only natural that their wedding is full of clean lines, inspiring design, and amazing venue
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
You'll Love This NYC Elopement As Much As We Do
Rem and Tempestt met while standing in a six hour line at the MoMa Rain Room exhibit in NYC. Turns out they got to know each other quite well. (Sometimes
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
A Mid-Century Style Wedding That's Beyond Incredible
Ryan and Jett's wedding was mid-century modern done oh-so-right. Bride Jett sums it up: "We wanted to throw the most epic party of our lives that
by
100 Layer Cake
Living
This Charming Wedding Was USDA-Certified Organic
Los Angeles natives Allie and Henry live in New York now but wanted to share their love of Austin with their family and friends for their big day. With
by
100 Layer Cake
