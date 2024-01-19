This Aquarius Season Is Kind Of A Big Deal

Aquarius is a sign that brings us an energy of collective vibrations, community organization, and social inclination, says Montúfar. “With both Pluto and the sun highlighting this sign’s energy, we can expect to see new themes being born now that will inspire us to come together in a true spirit of activism. Mantras like ‘Power to the people’ and ‘We’re all in this together’ will ripple through the collective, inviting more and more of us to join in fighting all the injustices we see happening in the world.” Advocating for change isn’t easy — Montúfar notes that this will take courage, time, and constant effort — but luckily, the movements that seek to bring social change will have the support of the universe.