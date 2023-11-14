Why Many Indigenous Folx From Latin America Don’t Identify As Latine

"The construction of Latin American nation-states have consistently tried to erase Indigenous and African racial groups and their cultures to create a whitened, yet somehow still 'raceless,' Latin American identity."
"The label AfroIndigenous is a more concise term that thinks through my legal history, my geographical history, my gastronomy, and my culture."
"By labeling Indigenous peoples as Latine, it's hard to pinpoint the realities of Indigenous peoples, and it becomes difficult to have discussions of sustainable self-determination and sovereignty rights of Indigenous peoples within those spaces."
"It was suddenly super obvious that their Latinidad was not my Latinidad at all, and that trying to fit us all in the same category was uncomfortable for the both of us in many ways."
"Latinidad continues to erase minority subjects in Latin America and in the Caribbean, and if we don't acknowledge that then what we're doing is contributing to that erasure."