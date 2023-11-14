Why Many Indigenous Folx From Latin America Don’t Identify As Latine

Though Pelaez Lopez, the AfroIndigenous poet and scholar, emphasizes that the Latine label can still be important to name xenophobia in the U.S. and in other places where Latine people might migrate, they also feel that the label can flatten the experiences of Black and Indigenous people. “Mestizaje entraps us into a narrative that we all have the same life experience, which is not the case,” Pelaez Lopez says. “I come from an Afro-Mexican community, and this is only year three in our history where we are considered a legal category that is protected under the Mexican constitution. So, for me, to identify as Latine, it erases the history that I’ve only had legal protection for the last three years.”