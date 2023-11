We Should Listen to Palestinians, Not Selena Gomez (Or Other Celebs), Right Now

Listening to Palestinian scholars like Maha Nassar, on-the-ground journalists like Bisan Owda , human rights lawyers like Noura Erakat , and survivors in Gaza also helps us understand how what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank is what happened to the ex-colonies we now inhabit; and we can watch, in real time, how people are expelled and killed and how the land becomes an exploitable resource for the colonists. This process is exactly why some of us are able to sit in comfort in our homes, and why others are unable to do so. Witnessing a process of colonialism can elucidate our conditions, help us understand that the current world we have was born out of violence, built on oppression, and maintained through a culture of emotional and political alienation. It can push us to understand that until these historical wrongs are addressed globally, they will continue to happen until we destroy ourselves.