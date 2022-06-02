Saturn Retrograde Is Here To Help You Get Your Sh*t Together

Since Saturn is the planet that rules karma, its retrograde is a time of... well, karma. Montúfar says that during this transit, situations from the past come back for revision. "This would go both ways — it can be positive but also negative. It all depends on the quality of our past actions," she says. "For those who did the right thing, Saturn retrograde can mean good karma points being cashed out. But for those who did wrong, Saturn retrograde could mean a meeting with fate and destiny." Saturn is wise and fair, though, so your bad karma won't cause too much destruction in your life — just be prepared to answer to your actions.