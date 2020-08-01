You Love Lila. We Love Lila. Ritu Arya Explains Umbrella Academy’s Best New Character

While Lila’s past now makes total sense — Lila was stolen by the “power hungry” Handler to ensure her adoptive mom would have an extra powerful “right hand man,” Arya clarifies — it’s her future that is a huge mystery by the end of Umbrella Academy season 2. In the finale, Lila learns that her adoptive mother killed her biological parents with the express purpose of abducting Lila. Then, the Handler is brutally murdered mere feet away from Lila before she has any time to process her “mother’s” betrayal. The last time we see Lila, she has taken the Handler’s fallen briefcase and disappeared out of 1963. Despite the fact that Diego admits he has real feelings for Lila and and his siblings agree she is technically “family” as a fellow superpowered October 1st baby, the Umbrella Academy confidently leaves 1963 without Lila.

