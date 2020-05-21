Below, you'll find the typewritten artifact detailing Jackie's bespoke skin-care consultation, as well as advice for her husband President John F. Kennedy, prescribed by Dr. Laszlo and dated May 1, 1963 — six months before the president's untimely death. Heading into the summer of '63, the order breaks down seasonal-specific guidelines for the weeks they would spend on their last vacation in Cape Cod, and it also shows the lengths Jackie went to in maintaining her very public image. "This document is a historical gem," says Doreen Bloch, Co-Founder and Executive Director at the Makeup Museum. "It speaks to the role of women in society, and the importance of beauty and flawless imagery in politics in the 1950s and 1960s."