The Making Of Moira Rose: Schitt’s Creek’s Glam Team On Transforming Catherine O’Hara

Ana Sorys: Yes. I don't know if there will ever be a job that can trump this one. I didn't do the first two seasons, but I had an idea of what to expect because I had followed Catherine’s career and watched the show. Even in her SCTV days, I knew that every character she does relies heavily on her hair and makeup. When I started season 3, I was in a production meeting with Dan [Levy] and he said, "Just show up with nine or 10 wigs." I hadn't spoken to Catherine about any specific looks at all. She would just put them on when she was in the mood to do so. When she felt like doing a wig, she would just come in and choose whatever she felt like.