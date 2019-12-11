Whether you're good with numbers or not, the holidays are going to test your math skills. That's because determining how much is too much for your work bestie, while also attempting to maintain a realistic budget shopping for your family, can be stressful and time-consuming. After all, no gift is worth the giver entering the new year in a mountain of debt.
Luckily, our favorite beauty retailers have impressive gifts that start at just $10. So, whether you're picking up stocking stuffers or splurging on a loved one, there's an array of gifts that any beauty enthusiast will love. To help, we've rounded up the best holiday picks at Sephora, sorted by price, ahead.
