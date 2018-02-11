Shay Mitchell bared all for her YouTube fans last week when the Pretty Little Liars actress ran naked through the streets of L.A. Why, you ask? Because a deal's a deal, according to Mitchell.
The actress recently hit 3 million YouTube subscribers and thanked her fans for their support in a YouTube video titled "I Ran Naked Through The Streets of LA!" In the video, her best friend Sammy reminds her that they previously agreed Mitchell would run around naked when she hit the 3 million subscriber mark — and Sammy was determined to make her friend follow through on her promise.
Apparently, the formerly agreed upon stunt hinged on the fact that Mitchell needed to wear a mask. After all, she didn't want people on the street to recognize her as she strutted by in the nude. Sammy was prepared, though, and presented Mitchell with a unicorn mask to hide her identity.
Mitchell didn't even hesitate. She quickly stripped down to just her panties, which read "nice buns," threw on the unicorn mask, and ran through the streets. To be clear, she didn't just step out into her front yard and run back inside — she went for a lengthy jog around the neighborhood while Sammy drove alongside her and filmed the whole thing.
The actress started her lifestyle vlog in 2014 to document her travels, talk about fashion and beauty, and attempt to master some cooking skills. "I can't tell you how much this means to me to have you guys coming along," she said in her latest video thanking her subscribers, "especially since when I first started the channel, it was uncharted territories, and now it's just a learning experience every single week."
Mitchell also created an enticing incentive for new fans to subscribe after her naked jog, teasing, "Guess what happens when I hit 10 [million.]"
