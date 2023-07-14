But it's not just our internal navigation systems telling us we need to go to great lengths to look young. There's very specific messaging that we've become accustomed to ingesting as women in the world. Our mothers have heard it and so too have our grandmothers; past a certain age, a woman loses her value, at least as far as society is concerned. The summary of her worth comes down to how visually appealing her outer appearance is and the potential fertility of the reproductive organs inside of her. We hear the message loud and clear our whole lives, from the aspirational beauty of the smooth-skinned plastic Barbie dolls in our childhood, to the beauty industry that makes billions of dollars every year by pointing out insecurities it claims to be able to "fix."