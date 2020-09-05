The New, More Inclusive Period Products For “People Who Menstruate”

Nick Levine
Photographed by Meg O'Donnell
Superdrug has introduced a new, more inclusive range of period products intended for "people who menstruate".
The packaging of the chain's Luna range of organic tampons and sanitary pads reads: "A person who menstruates will on average have over 400 periods and use around 11,000 period products in a lifetime.
"However, we understand periods are never average, and so we have created Luna, a range of period products that suit you as an individual."
This gender-neutral terminology ensures that trans and non-binary people who menstruate will feel included too. Superdrug's new, more inclusive range of period products follows Always' decision to remove the female symbol from its packaging last year.
A spokesperson for Superdrug said: "When writing the copy for the products we were aware that there could be customers of this range who are currently transitioning from one sex to another or who identify as non-binary but will still be menstruating, alongside the women that use the products.
“We therefore felt ‘person’ was a more inclusive noun to use than ‘woman’."
The spokesperson added: "We are continuing to review all new products and the language we use throughout the business, to ensure we are being as inclusive as possible."
The phrase "people who menstruate" was mocked on Twitter earlier this year by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, whose transphobic response to this inclusive phrasing has been widely criticised.
Sadly, Superdrug's use of the phrase has also provoked some transphobic responses online. However, it's also – rightly – receiving plenty of praise from people who are pleased the chain is making strides to become more inclusive.
Check out a selection of Twitter reactions below.

