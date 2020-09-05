The New, More Inclusive Period Products For “People Who Menstruate”

The amount of transphobia on Twitter is unreal today. Just because Superdrug decided to sell menstruation products as gender neautral, which they should be. Not only woman menstruate. Trans men, non binary & intersex also need pads. #superdrug— BEE 🐝 (@IAMBEEBROWN) September 5, 2020
i am a cis woman but I dont menstruate, does that make me not a woman? bleeding from your uterus doesnt make you a woman. “People who menstruate” doesn’t exclude anyone. It makes trans people included. And if your offended. Fuck off #superdrug— LCW (@laurencwxo) September 5, 2020
I can’t believe people are getting offended by a brand making inclusive sanitary products. Stop thinking you’re the centre of the universe and think about all the people that have been excluded from sanitary products adverts during decades!!! #superdrug— 🌻Marina🌻 ig: muarina_ (@muarinaa) September 5, 2020
Just for the record I like being called “person” and to call others person unless told otherwise. I am a feminist, cis and use she/her pronouns. Person includes me in the whole of humankind doesnt limit me to gender. Why would I be offended by that/feel reduced? #superdrug #luna— Melendehl (@nataliebeech) September 4, 2020