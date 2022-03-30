My Lifestyle Impacts My Skin – But With This Routine, It’s Glowing Again

Erica is the first to admit that it takes something really special for a skincare product to be perfect. Surface level results aren’t always enough. "My mindful practices help to keep my stress levels down but a ritualistic approach to skincare helps, too. When I’m irritated, my skin is irritated. Our skin is our biggest organ and it often tells us what is going on internally and mentally. I take a holistic approach to skincare because I find my skin isn’t as glowing if I haven’t taken those moments to pause and tap in with myself," she says.