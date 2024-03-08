This £27 Texture Mist Gives My Thin Hair The Indie Sleaze, Boho Waves Of My Dreams

As you can see, I’ve made some attempt to give my hair volume with choppy layers. Usually I leave my hair as uncombed as possible as this is the only way to give it the semblance of movement — the layers get flat and limp very quickly and I typically only have a window of a day or two after washing when it has body. This means I’m often washing my hair every other day, just to give it life. Now with the Cool Girl Mist, I’ve been able to cut that down to just washing twice a week. A few spritzes of this at the roots and scrunched in at the ends makes a world of difference. I’ve found applying it on my hair upside down amps up the volume, as does spraying hair with water so it’s damp first (though it also works well on dry hair). I’ve found a natural wave coming through, but without the frizz and tangles. Rather, Cool Girl leaves a subtle shine to your hair. A warning to any fragrance haters out there: This spray does have a strong scent (a fresh, grassy combination of frankincense, juniper wood and water lily).