8 Facts About Awards Shows You’d Only Know If You Were Invited

Fact 5: During the commercial breaks, people mingle like crazy. A man on a loudspeaker has to politely encourage everyone to please take their seats, but by the end of the show, it’s like a little party in there. My all-time favourite moment was a couple of years ago when Adele won for her Skyfall track. She had her high heels in one hand, her statue in the other, and came up to me asking if I’d help her find her way back to her table. She ended up tiptoeing across the stage in her tights while the show came back on air; the cameras missed her by a second.