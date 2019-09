8 Facts About Awards Shows You’d Only Know If You Were Invited

a hitch

The closest most of us have gotten to a real awards show is a few feet away from the TV screen. And, the closest we've been to a red carpet was that time we overturned a bottle of Merlot while laughing a little too hard at the show's opening sketch. From an outsider's perspective, an awards show is a surreal place; it combines the spontaneity of live TV with the entertainment factor of primetime — and it takes months of planning for it to go off withouttoo many hitches. At home, we're quick to rag on presenters if they flub a line, but in reality, it's a wonder that the carefully orchestrated, technically complicated production isn't a bumpier ride for all. We asked awards-show pro and author of Front Roe: How To Be The Leading Lady In Your Own Life Louise Roe , for the insider scoop on what gets lost in translation en route to your TV.