She points out that while first aid courses are readily available to the public, this is not the case for psychological first aid but that it would be “really helpful” if more people understood it or if training were made widely available. “People say that psychological first aid is common sense, but often things are only common sense once you know about them. People can end up doing things in these situations that they think are helpful, but it actually turns out that they’re not at all.”



If you've ever witnessed a friend have a mental breakdown and been unsure what to do, or seen a visibly upset stranger but not stopped to check if they were OK, this is where psychological first aid would help. Psychological first aid is about giving yourself, and other people, the resilience and the resources to cope with difficult situations. It’s about remaining calm and it’s about having the confidence to approach someone.



If we know that more and more young women in Britain are becoming highly anxious and at risk of having panic attacks or suffering from PTSD, then the least we can do is teach ourselves the tools to help them. As Davidson puts it, “I think that psychological first aid would be really useful in a much wider set of events, rather than just being administered after a traumatic event. It’s about how we support one another and how we facilitate coping with normal, everyday events, ahead of the extremes.”