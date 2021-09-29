I Tried ‘Power Smiling’ For A Week

In between my morning deadlines and evening’s dose of trash TV, I had a number of headshots to take for some articles of mine about to be published. Now, I’d always smile in these (I’d hate to have my face plastered on the internet looking like I’d just eaten a sour lemon!) but instead of my usual no-teeth smile, I decided to put my power smiling to the test with the world’s biggest grin. To my surprise, I loved how the picture turned out! There was no having to take 50+ options, no worrying what other people would think. I just went straight for it, which made such a difference to my day.