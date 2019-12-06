Watch Me Get A Septum Piercing From L.A.’s Top Celebrity Piercer

We're getting up close and personal with all things beauty, in a visually satisfying — albeit slightly uncomfortable — way. Watch as needles pierce earlobes, ink swipes skin, and eyelashes adhere to eyelashes in these hypnotisingly detailed videos, all while the science behind the magic gets unveiled. Have you ever wondered whether or not waterproof mascara really works? Or been intrigued with tattooing your eyebrows? We'll show you this process like you have never seen it before!
In the span of one single exhale, celebrity piercer Brian Keith Thompson can completely change someone's look — as well as how they feel. The owner of L.A.'s iconic Body Electric shop is known for his gentle technique and precise placement, which is exactly what Melissa, the star of our latest episode of Macro Beauty, wanted. While she's not new to piercings — she's done her nipples, ears, and belly button — she wanted something in her nose that reflected her life as a creative.
Press play above to watch Thompson bring Melissa's vision to life while providing tips for anyone who wants to adorn their nose, too.
