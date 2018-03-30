I Was Bullied For My Freckles — Now I'm Booking Jobs With Them

Glow Getter

I have a history with glitter because I was a cheerleader. Back then, glitter was not as popular as it is now, so I would use lip gloss, which was super-sticky and terrible. As I've gotten older, I like to thin my glitter shadow out a bit so it's more of a natural, festive look. I put on a tiny bit and spread it like crazy until you almost can't see it. People will do a double take and be like, Wait, are you glistening right now? Yes. Yes I am. I like to wear it during the day and also to concerts, when it's dark and the lights are on you and it gives you that something extra.