I Was Bullied For My Freckles — Now I'm Booking Jobs With Them

For so long, people treated me like I was unhealthy and had a skin disorder, and now freckles are deemed healthy and beautiful. It's really a mindfuck. I still haven't quite figured out how I feel about fake freckles . Originally, I was a little hurt by the trend, because just two weeks ago, you were all making fun of something I can't get rid of — and don't want to get rid of. And now you're putting them on your face because someone said it was cute. Do I want everyone to have freckles? Yes. But the bullied kid in me was hurt at first. You hated them on me, you cried when you saw them on me because you thought you were going to get them, too... And now you're going to draw them on for today, and wash them off tomorrow and move on with your life if they're not cute anymore?