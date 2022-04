While I tend to be very selective about what products I use on my face (mostly because I break out very easily), I'm less fussy about what I apply below the neck. That said, there's nothing in this world more luxurious than fancy body products, and this certainly was that. Immediately, the texture of the lotion (not too heavy or thick, but not runny either) was very much my vibe. As much as I adore a decadent body butter, the truth is that they can sometimes be far too heavy for daytime wear — especially if I plan on putting on pants or leggings immediately post-application.However, Nativa SPA’s quinoa-infused lotion was the Goldilocks of the body lotion world: Light enough to quickly absorb into my arms and legs, but substantial enough that it actually kept my skin hydrated and soft for hours afterward. I didn't mind the scent (warm and vanilla-y), but if you've got sensitive or are trying to stick to clean products, then you may want to search for a fragrance-free alternative.For a £20 lotion, the stuff lives in the world of nice but not unattainably so, yet a major step up from your average drugstore find. After a few weeks of testing, I can't say whether or not the Brazilian beauty buy has made a major difference in the overall firmness of my skin, but as a moisturiser, it passes with flying colours. As this was the first product I tried from the Brazilian brand, I have to admit — it did make me feel a little more Gisele-like. (Bonus points for recycled plastic packaging and planet-friendly refill pouches.) Short of jaunting to sunny Rio — hopefully, one day! — this body lotion is the perfect beauty escape I'm craving this winter.