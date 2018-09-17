NARS has been a huge inspiration for me. It’s a brand that is so great at storytelling and François Nars creates incredible characters with his images – it’s not just boring makeup pictures which we’re seeing a lot of on Instagram lately. From an aesthetic point of view, I wanted to have a brand that had the same iconic feel and told stories through its imagery. Also having worked with NARS, I felt the pressure to create high-performance products. NARS' standard has given me the grounding for the standard I want for my own brand. I was quite lucky with my role at NARS because while I was the lead makeup artist managing a team of five artists, I was also head of events across the UK and Ireland. Because it was so small we were all really involved in each other's work and I was involved in all the sales and NPD (new product development) meetings, and that gave me the structure to sit behind a desk because as a creative I find that quite difficult!