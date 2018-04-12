Inside My Makeup Bag: Drag Queen Edition

Indeed, there are a lot of things in my makeup bag. And while it’s so easy to talk about colours, powders, primers and highlighters with a Zoella level of soullessness and irrelevance, makeup to me – to many of us – is not an extravagant stockpile of excessive frippery, but something which gives us power. In a world where that power is only taken from us, makeup is a tool which allows us to draw our battle lines and give so much power back to ourselves. It’s a secret language, misunderstood and disregarded by boring dudes who think makeup is "gay/for gays", which allows us to communicate with each other silently or with floods of Facebook messages about Kat Von D’s new matte lipstick, as evidenced by 70% of my conversations with my friend Sadhbh. (For the other 30% we talk about radical queer politics and are currently asking each other whether femme-centric spaces are doing enough to accommodate butches.)