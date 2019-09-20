It goes both ways, though. Being "too skinny" is also up for critique. My sister was relentlessly called a "chicken" as a teenager. She confesses: "When your whole worldview and frame of mind is shaped by Indians and all they do is berate you, you internalise that and take it with you when you leave the 'Indian' world. You end up changing your actions. You go on holiday and sit in the shade while your white friends tan. You wax your arms when nobody else in your school does. These things exclude you. You become alienated from the Indian community because all they do is criticise but you are also alienated from the non-Asian community, because you act differently in regard to how you look."