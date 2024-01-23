Like Pitts, from an early age, I was taught to have immense pride in my appearance and to maintain a high level of cleanliness in and outside my home. At my Pentecostal Sunday school, we were taught the bible verse ‘cleanliness is close to godliness’ and at my Caribbean grandmother's house, a Dettol bath before getting into bed was never up for debate. To this day I refuse to leave my house without a heavy coating of lotion, because, to be spotted with ashy ankles, elbows and or hands would bring me (and every Black person who knows me) extreme shame. This shame seems to have followed many of us into the digital age because let’s be real, when it comes to discussing personal hygiene (or a lack thereof) Black Twitter is not typically a safe space to share openly.