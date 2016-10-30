Gillian Anderson has teamed up with British journalist and activist Jennifer Nadel for a new book aimed at improving girls' self-esteem.
Their co-authored manual, We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere, is described by publishers Atria Books as "an inspiring, empowering, and provocative manifesto for changes," and "a rallying cry to create a life that has greater meaning and purpose."
“I was moved by the fact that teen suicides are at the highest they have ever been,” Anderson said at a book launch this week attended by The Cut.
"There is so much low self-esteem in girls, and so much self-hate that I keep reading about. My first idea for a book was something that would help to lift girls out of that place of negativity.”
The book is due to be published in March of next year and The Cut reports that its messages are driven by nine guiding principles: honesty, acceptance, courage, trust, humility, peace, love, joy and kindness.
"It doesn’t come from any lofty heights," Nadel said at the launch. "It just comes from the place that, if you can talk honestly about what is going on, and really share your vulnerability - rather than putting a gloss on life and pretending everything is fine - life would be so much easier."
Advertisement