“I’m worth it, you’re worth, we’re worth it. Our taglines have developed over time but we think it’s all the same message whatever we do, to bring beauty to as many people as possible”, reveals Adrien Koskas, General Manager of L’Oréal Paris UK. If the millions of social media views being racked up by Patrick Starrr Manny Gutierrez and Jeffree Star are anything to go by then the ‘we’re all worth it’ message is being heard loud and clear. But will people continue to listen? And is gender-blending beauty really here to stay?“We’re seeing the tip of the iceberg,” explains MAC Senior Artist Dominic Skinner . “Its popularity relates to the selfie generation where everyone, including men, are realising the transformative powers makeup holds. For 12 years, guys have asked me for concealer because they had a big work presentation. The difference now, is that while the remit of male makeup remains niche, it’s become wider, and includes men wearing concealer to male bloggers who wear a full face.” Does Skinner believe the trend is helping to break down gender barriers? “It’s the other way around, as society breaks down rigid ideals, we’ve become more accepting of gender fluidity”.A similar sentiment is being echoed in skincare. “My industry is years behind our consumers,” explains unisex skincare founder Sam Farmer. “Millennials living in the West are used to gay marriage and equal rights being part of everyday life, yet we’re still chaining them to outdated and harmful messaging”. Farmer’s tagline ‘bodywashing, not brainwashing’ highlights that scientifically; skin has the same structure regardless of gender. “On a molecular level there are some differences due to ethnicity, however, a moisturiser for example, will only do the job it's been formulated to do. It cannot tell if it's on women's skin or men's skin”. Consultant Dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto , isn’t so convinced, “Men can certainly benefit from different skincare as they have larger oil glands and more testosterone so their skin is about 20 percent thicker”. For her, “unisex skincare is a fad, just like clay masks or antioxidants. Skincare should be tailored to your skin type, with the treatment targeting the problem, whether that’s pigmentation or wrinkles”.Farmer’s overall ethos however is an admirable one, rather than undermining young people, he wants the beauty industry to enable, support and encourage them by creating formulations that do their job brilliantly, rather than by segregating by gender. It’s a message that gender neutral brands such as Aesop, and Malin + Goetz have been successfully churning out for years. “If you were to look at a traditional apothecary from the last century, they would have obviously serviced both women and men. We’re simply creating a contemporary version of a traditional apothecary,” reveals skincare co-founder Andrew Goetz.