5 Steps For Perfect Brows

Forget a slick of red lipstick or a signature hair do, in 2017, brows are your ultimate beauty calling card. Whether you like a boyish, unfussy brow or want your arches so sharp you couldn’t take them on a flight, there’s no two ways about it: brows can make or break your look. In fact, a brow transformation is by far the easiest way to give yourself a makeover. The right shape and shade can make your eyes look bigger, your face more contoured and even make you look like you’ve had more sleep – which we could all use these days since Netflix has auto-play. Of course, if you’ve never done more than pluck the odd hair, slapping yourself down in the chair of a complete stranger who’s waving hot wax around might be the stuff of nightmares - especially if ‘brow waxing’ to you brings to mind the pencil thin brows of the Noughties.
"Benefit are the brow waxing authority. We’ve got top 5 selling brow products in the UK, and globally, we’ve waxed more brows than any other brand!" explained Lisa Potter-Dixon, Benefit’s Head Makeup Artist. "Plus, we love a natural brow. I don’t want anyone to leave looking permanently surprised! We’re all about working with your natural shape and gently grooming that." So, if you’re nervous about getting your brows done for the first time or just slightly confused by the range of options on offer (Tinting? Tweezing? What does it all mean?), you can rest assured that the pro team at Benefit will put you right at ease. "We never just go in willy-nilly and start waxing away - every appointment starts with a proper consultation, just like going to the hairdressers. You can even bring pictures if you like," added Lisa.
Plus, if you head to any Benefit Brow Bar in April for a brow service, not only will you get a free mini Gimme Brow Brow Gel worth £10 (their no.1 best-seller, no biggie), but 100% of the profits from your service will go to their Bold Is Beautiful project. Bold Is Beautiful split the funds they raise between Refuge, who support women and children affected by domestic violence, and Look Good Feel Better, who help women cope with the visible effects of cancer treatment. Helping women through some of the most challenging circumstances and getting to treat yourself to a brow-over? That’s a win-win in our books.
Read on to get the scoop on which brow service is right for you...