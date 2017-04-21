5 Steps For Perfect Brows

Forget a slick of red lipstick or a signature hair do, in 2017, brows are your ultimate beauty calling card. Whether you like a boyish, unfussy brow or want your arches so sharp you couldn’t take them on a flight, there’s no two ways about it: brows can make or break your look. In fact, a brow transformation is by far the easiest way to give yourself a makeover. The right shape and shade can make your eyes look bigger, your face more contoured and even make you look like you’ve had more sleep – which we could all use these days since Netflix has auto-play. Of course, if you’ve never done more than pluck the odd hair, slapping yourself down in the chair of a complete stranger who’s waving hot wax around might be the stuff of nightmares - especially if ‘brow waxing’ to you brings to mind the pencil thin brows of the Noughties.