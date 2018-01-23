Is there a safe way to try dermaplaning at home?

Although DIY skin-care methods are popular right now, because dermaplaning uses a professional blade, it is best to have it done by a licensed aesthetician who has been professionally trained. The benefit of getting the treatment done with an aesthetician is that they know exactly how many passes to do over the skin, so there's no danger of getting too much (or too little) exfoliation. A trained esthetician can customise the treatment depending on the number of passes or adding a peel to make sure treatment is effective and gives the desired results.