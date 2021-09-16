My Ginger Hair Makes Me Feel Sexy, Grown Up & Confident

Elizabeth tells me about some of the new experiences and opportunities she had along the way. And standing out in the process is not something she feared: “A few years ago, I was asked to be on a marketing board with another creative woman. My hair was platinum blonde with flicked out curls. I rocked up to the boardroom wearing the most cute, stupid outfit that had a big bow around my neck. And I had on a vintage shirt, a pink skirt and a cute bag and shoes. But the reason they hired us was because they wanted two women to vet their creative process,” she says. “I think that was such a surreal, weird situation because everyone round the room had corporate jobs and me and the other creative just said we’re artists and designers, and we’re just here for the ride!”