As an Asian-American, I have never colloquially used this word in my life. I have never called anyone this word, and I have never used it to describe myself or anyone I know who identifies as Asian. I was lucky to grow up in a predominantly Asian community, so the only time I've ever encountered "chink" has been in incidents like this: when I'm writing about it because someone somewhere thought it was a stupid, dumb joke, and one instance in which a commenter decided it was an appropriate term to call me. Which is to say, I can't speak for everyone, but I've never had a positive experience with this word. I've also never been called a chink to my face (at least, not that I can remember).



Realizing that this term is still alive and well, and that people are just throwing it around casually, wasn't exactly infuriating — it was more exhausting. Because it's not funny, it's not smart, and it's definitely not cool, even if you're talking about loving your non-Asian yet "chinky eyes," and even if Urban Dictionary has a definition that says "chinky eyed" refers to how people look when they're high. It's still a slur, and it's tied to discrimination against Asians, and it always has been. Shouldn't people know this by now?