Samantha Van Leer & Jodi Picoult

Samantha (Sammy) van Leer is a sophomore at Vassar College, majoring in psychology with a minor in human development. At 19 years old, she helped her mum co-write the #1 New York Times best-selling book, Off the Page. Sammy’s mother Jodi Picoult is a 48-year-old novelist living in Hanover, NJ. She’s the author of 23 best-selling novels, including My Sister’s Keeper, The Storyteller, and, most recently, Leaving Time.



What have you taught each other about beauty and health?

Samantha van Leer: Mum always told me to look however makes me feel beautiful. If I’m comfortable and happy, that’s all that matters. She’s always encouraged me to work out and be healthy, but also never to skip dessert, because — let’s be real — it’s the best meal.



Jodi Picoult: Sammy is so naturally beautiful. I'm the one who takes screenshots of her Snapchats, because I want to have a record of that picture in my phone. What makes her so beautiful, though, is that she doesn't think of herself that way — she’s probably the most humble person I know. From Sammy, I think I've learned how to wear makeup (usually I leave the house without a stitch of it on my face), and how the best beauty is the kind that comes from within.



Are there specific beauty habits you’ve learned from each other?

SVL: My mum raised me on the idea that there is no perfect way for a human to look. Some people are just going to have bigger thighs, and some people are going to be really skinny. No matter what you try to do to change them, there are parts of you that just won’t change. The best we can do is learn to embrace and love the body we’ve been given, and see the parts we love in the mirror, not all the things we wish we could fix.



JP: She taught me how to put on liquid eyeliner. Seriously, I needed the remedial course. She's sent me YouTube tutorials as continuing education, too. I never wore it before that, because I always looked like a raccoon.



Do you have any beauty-related memories about your mum or daughter?

SVL: I remember being 13 and wanting to go to the spa with my mum to get pedicures, but usually the cut-off age for spas is 16. So, we’d pretend it was my 16th birthday, and for my birthday treat my mum was bringing me to get a pedicure. We’d make a whole fuss, saying loudly how exciting it was that I was officially 16, making sure everyone around us heard so no one asked any questions.



JP: On one summer vacation, we did Pilates together on the deck (she taught me, once again). I cannot count the number of times we would pop into each other's rooms and say, 'Okay, I'm going to try on three outfits. Tell me which one looks best.' I know she'll always be honest with me (painfully so!), so I really trust her judgment.

