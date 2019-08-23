Hannah says she became particularly interested in shipping makeup from America that wasn’t readily available on UK sites at the time, such as Colourpop, Kylie Cosmetics, Too Faced, Tarte and Anastasia Beverly Hills. "I'd spend a fortune on shipping the products over as well as the duties when the products arrived in the UK because I truly felt having the latest releases would make me feel happier. I’d get really anxious about missing launches of new products and not being able to get them until the next restock, which had a negative effect as I was struggling with anxiety as a result of other situations in addition to this. I started having panic attacks much more frequently due to the accumulation of anxiousness from all areas."