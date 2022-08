One particular type of beauty influencer that excites and delights me is the TikTok dermatologist. There's an entire niche community of licensed derms who, when they're not seeing patients, post knowledgeable commentary on skin-care trends, explaining why you should never use period blood as an at-home face mask when it comes up on your For You. Dr. Joyce Park , MD isn't my official derm — she lives in Seattle and I'm in New York — but we recently met and I was fascinated by her career pivot: from clinical dermatology (the traditional route to take following five years of medical school and three years of residency) to influencing. Ahead, Dr. Joyce chronicles her path, which helps explain the rise of The TikTok Derm — and the money in it.