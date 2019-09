Although the demi-matte, medium-to-full coverage foundations don't hit Beauty Bakerie's site for another week, the drop is already a hit on social media. "I literally screamed seeing shade #1 being dark," @booo_rad tweeted to Nicole. "PoC really are trained to look toward the end for their shade. Thank you." That's just a sampling of the love that the brand is receiving. When the haters do rear their heads, plenty of supporters are quick to defend Nicole. "There are literally so many foundations for lighter women," tweeter @elisejasek wrote. "Please let POC have this ONE thing without saying 'what about me.' We have every foundation shade, the beauty industry is mostly catered to lighter skin women. Don’t complain or say anything about 'fair and equal.'"