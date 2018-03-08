While Rwanda has seen incredible economic growth since the devastating genocide of 1994, for the majority of moringa farmers in the country, the money they're able to earn is only ever enough to buy the essentials. Farmers like Marie hope that with brands like The Body Shop expanding the world's demand for Rwandan moringa – or, for example, Indian soapstone and Brazilian babassu oil across its other Community Trade partnerships – their financial situation will improve, leading to a better life for their children. "We are encouraging women from other parts of the country to grow moringa so that the client expands the market, and we can get more value for our moringa," she tells Refinery29. "Then we can develop more, preparing the future for our children so that when we are no longer here, they will take on the work. I want my children to live a better life, I dream about that always."