How To Figure Out Whether Laser Hair Removal Is Right For Your Skin Tone

Thankfully, the news is not all bad and the tide is turning as scientific breakthroughs have expanded the breadth of laser hair removal possibilities. You see, lasers are a bit like laptops or smartphones; the technology behind them is constantly being improved, allowing consumers to reap the rewards. One such improvement is that there are now two types of lasers that can finally be used on darker complexions as they are able to differentiate between pigment in the hair and melanin in the skin. First up is the Soprano Ice Platinum laser. It employs three laser wavelengths, instead of the usual one. By combining three, the delivery method of the laser light beam into the skin is slightly different – it penetrates deeper into the hair follicle and more quickly, meaning it's more attuned to picking up the hair pigment instead of the skin's. The other suitable lasers are the GentleYAG Pro and Cynosure lasers, which both utilise a long pulsed Nd:YAG wavelength. In non-technical terms, this type of wavelength absorbs a very low amount of melanin in the skin, so there is little risk of hyperpigmentation or scarring. “The hair follicles respond very quickly to this type of laser and as a result, hair thickness quickly decreases over a course of six treatments. Pigmentation, papules and nodules also show steady improvement,” adds Dr. Gonzalez.