How To Figure Out Whether Laser Hair Removal Is Right For Your Skin Tone

Beauty blogger Amerley Ollennu reveals why it’s so important for women with darker skin to do their homework. “The first time I tried laser, I was really excited by the prospect that I’d never have to wax my bikini line again or my underarms. And I thought, 'While I’m at it, why don’t I zap those little hairs on my fingers that only I seem to notice?' My background is Ghanaian and German so I opted for a pain-free laser that was meant to work on all skin shades (but what they should have said is that it works to varying degrees). Yes, it was pain-free and while I was undergoing a 10-session course, I barely had any hair, but as soon as I stopped it all came back and then some on my fingers (big mistake). It therefore seems there is still an optimum skin tone for laser hair removal. I am currently trying the Nd:YAG at Debbie Thomas clinic and am seeing better results this time, but I do believe not all lasers are created equal and there are a lot of elements to consider when choosing the right one for you, especially when you have darker skin.”