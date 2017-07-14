These Are The Spots Most People Miss When They Apply Sunscreen

The researchers decided to delve a little further, instructing each volunteer on how to properly apply their SPF and pointing out all the spots that most people neglect. Even with the explanation, the results didn't get much better. The 9.5% of missed surface area went down to 7.7% and the majority of volunteers still missed that spot between their eyes. Researchers noted that their findings support the importance of sunglasses — in addition to careful SPF application — which can help block harmful UV rays in the oft-forgotten medial canthal region. Consider it an excuse to pick up a new pair of shades.