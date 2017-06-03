The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Unexpected Shower Hack

Last month, a 22-year-old woman took to Tumblr to share a comical solution to one of life’s most important woes. That is, what do you do when you need to shower but your makeup is already on point? Lauren, or Laurlaurrdraws as she’s known on the site, shared two Snapchat pics of her protecting her eye makeup and falsies in the most innovative way possible: with swimming goggles.
For Lauren, this hack was the only way to prepare for a night out without having to redo her makeup. "My hair is greasy and by the end of the day I had my makeup on and I wanted to go out with my friends, but I'd be dead before I wasted another pair of lashes and 45 minutes blending eyeshadow,” she told Buzzfeed News.
We understand the struggle. Not only are lashes a pain to apply, but once you’ve got them on, it’s difficult to come up with a reason as to why you should take them off. After her shower, Lauren took another photo. “I am a fucking innovator,” she wrote, showcasing her untouched eye makeup.
Little did she know, Lauren’s shower hack would become an overnight sensation. She told Buzzfeed she woke up to over 5,000 notes from people sharing her hack on Tumblr. The post now has well over 90,000 notes, and thousands of responses. Although many hail Lauren as a beauty genius, some were confused why she couldn’t just use dry shampoo. To that, Lauren replied: "Guess what, not a good idea when you have a perm."
Don’t mind us, we’ll just be digging through our beach bag to find an old pair of goggles for this hack....
