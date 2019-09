This Woman's Body Wash Experience Is Horrifying — & Hilarious

Let the record state that mint — refreshing, energising, tingly mint — has no business being in your vagina. One woman discovered that the hard way when she reached for her Original Source Mint & Tea Tree shower gel, which boasts of having “crammed 7,927 real mint leaves” into each bottle. If the victim’s emotionally harrowing Facebook saga recounting the scenario is anything to go by, at least 1,000 of them found their way into her vagina when she lathered up with the body wash.