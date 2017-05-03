The Paediatric Assessment Unit is a sort of A&E for children. Around 20 to 30 children will come into the PAU each day, and Neeta will see at least half of them. Watching her prioritise and manage the patients and their families is stressful, even for a viewer. At one point during the episode she sends a boy home overnight (there are no beds) before he sees the specialist the next day. She tells the parents that he is still technically “in hospital” and can come back if his condition worsens during the night. She assures me that in this case, the boy was perfectly safe at home and that she has never let the bed crisis or the troubles facing the NHS impinge on her decision-making. “When I see a child and I think that child needs to stay in hospital then I will do my utmost to make sure that child stays in hospital,” she says firmly. “Someone will find a bed for me.”