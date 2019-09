Why Do We Sneer At Girls Wearing Heavy Makeup?

These days, when anything popular will attract negative attention as well as likes, it’s hard to prove that make-up shaming is really a cause for concern, much less a form of discrimination. However, there does seem to be a movement to counter what’s seen as narcissistic selfie culture, including heavy make-up like drawn-on brows, exaggerated lips in industrial-strength matte liquid lipstick and blocks of highlighter. The ‘approved’ way to wear make-up – in catwalk shows, fashion editorial and campaigns – is sparingly, with little or no foundation plus either a swipe of mascara or red lipstick, accessorised with wind-blown hair or a radical buzzcut. On the one hand, there’s chic and understated, for example NY cult brand Glossier [tagline, ‘skin is in’] and Bobbi Brown, the eternal advocate of the natural look who admitted in a recent interview that a contributing factor to her walking away from her eponymous Estée Lauder-owned brand was pressure to create a contour palette, a trend she’s not on board with. And on the other hand, there's the loud and proud Youtubers, social stars like Huda Kattan and Desi Perkins with millions of followers, and Sali Hughes of the Guardian (the oracle, basically) who has vigorously defended the right of anyone to be into beautifying without compromising their intelligence, integrity or right to be taken seriously. But does one side have to win or could they both be right?