Why Do We Sneer At Girls Wearing Heavy Makeup?

Make-up has been associated with performance since the beginning of time, and Youtube culture makes the application of it into a performance in itself. Bloggers like Nikkie attract millions of views (35m for her biggest, The Power of Make-Up). In her words, "beauty lovers don’t use make-up because they’re insecure or want a mask. They do it to use their creativity, their art, and because they love the process of transformation. Besides, what harm is it doing?" Not all lovers of make-up are desperate to hide beneath layers of it; Youtubers often begin videos completely make-up free, regardless of whether they have spots or dark circles, which, if they were anxious about their natural appearance, wouldn’t make sense. And if there is an element of insecurity, then attacking someone for that is surely the definition of bullying, and therefore pretty indefensible. Perhaps critics of heavy make-up feel it’s somehow wrong because it’s vain? Vulgar? Or maybe they object on purely aesthetic grounds. It's an effort to police taste when, really, it's nobody's business.