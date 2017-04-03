Tina Fey is not going to let Trump voters slink quietly out the side door while their president and party are in power. In particular, she trained her sights on white college-educated women that went for Trump, a man who has repeatedly and insistently demonstrated that he's comfortable with loose talk, at least, about sexual assault.
Her remarks came Saturday during a discussion about access to reproductive care hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union. The discussion was especially germane as hardline conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus are making a concerted push to defund Planned Parenthood, attempting to bundle it into almost every major piece of legislation passing through the House.
"The thing that I kinda keep focusing on is the idea that we sort of need to hold the edges, that it's sort of like a lot of this election was turned by kinda white college-educated women who would now maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV and I would want to urge them to like 'You can't look away,'" Fey said. "Because it doesn't affect you this minute but it's going to affect you eventually."
Fey wasn't willing to let herself off the hook, either.
"I personally will make my own pledge as a college-educated white woman to not look away, to not pretend that things that are happening now won't eventually affect me if we don't put a stop to it," Fey said.
She's not wrong that white women went for Trump in semi-shocking numbers. 52% of white women overall and 44% of white women with a college degree voted for Trump, per CNN exit polls. But, of course, white men went for Trump in even higher numbers. That vote, at least, makes rational sense; Trump's entire campaign was a dogwhistle designed to lure the white male vote to his side.
But her best remarks were saved for the actual people in power.
"Gains that we've made over the past 100 years are under attack," she said. "Luckily Mike Pence isn't allowed to go down and shut up Planned Parenthood unless his wife goes with him. So you know, if we can just keep Karen busy scrapbooking — we can all still get pap smears."
Watch her full appearance below.
